No. 14 Indiana plays No. 10 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Las Vegas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers take on the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Hoosiers are 7-0 in non-conference play. Indiana averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Xavier Johnson with 4.6.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 45.3 points per game in the paint led by Oumar Ballo averaging 14.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller Kopp averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 67.5% and averaging 17.5 points for Indiana.

Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 19.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and two blocks for Arizona.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.