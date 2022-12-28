No. 12 Baylor plays Nicholls State, looks for 8th straight home win

Nicholls State Colonels (6-6, 1-0 Southland) at Baylor Bears (9-2) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor…

Nicholls State Colonels (6-6, 1-0 Southland) at Baylor Bears (9-2)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -21.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Baylor hosts Nicholls State trying to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Bears have gone 6-0 at home. Baylor ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 17.3 assists per game led by Adam Flagler averaging 5.7.

The Colonels are 0-5 on the road. Nicholls State ranks third in the Southland with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagler is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Latrell Jones is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals. Caleb Huffman is averaging 15.4 points and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

