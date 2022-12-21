No. 1 Purdue hosts New Orleans following Edey’s 29-point game

New Orleans Privateers (3-7) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

New Orleans Privateers (3-7) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -32.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue hosts the New Orleans Privateers after Zach Edey scored 29 points in Purdue’s 69-61 victory over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Boilermakers have gone 5-0 at home. Purdue ranks fifth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 62.3 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Privateers have gone 0-4 away from home. New Orleans is ninth in the Southland scoring 67.5 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Edey is averaging 22.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Jordan Johnson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 11.6 points for New Orleans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.