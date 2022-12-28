BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
No. 1 Purdue hosts Bates and Florida A&M

The Associated Press

December 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Jaylen Bates scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 88-68 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-0 in home games. Purdue has a 9-0 record against teams over .500.

The Rattlers are 0-8 on the road. Florida A&M is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Boilermakers.

Bates is averaging 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10 points for Florida A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

