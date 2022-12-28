No. 1 Purdue hosts Bates and Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Jaylen Bates scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 88-68 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-0 in home games. Purdue has a 9-0 record against teams over .500.

The Rattlers are 0-8 on the road. Florida A&M is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Boilermakers.

Bates is averaging 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10 points for Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

