Nkamhoua leads No. 7 Tennessee against Ole Miss after 20-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-4)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -8.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee visits the Ole Miss Rebels after Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 86-44 victory against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Rebels are 6-2 on their home court. Ole Miss has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Volunteers are 0-1 on the road. Tennessee leads the SEC with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Phillips averaging 2.4.

The Rebels and Volunteers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is averaging 15.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Nkamhoua is averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Volunteers. Tyreke Key is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

