Nkamhoua leads No. 7 Tennessee against Ole Miss after 20-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-4)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -8; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee faces the Ole Miss Rebels after Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 86-44 victory against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Rebels are 6-2 in home games. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 63.5 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Volunteers have gone 0-1 away from home. Tennessee has an 8-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rebels and Volunteers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 9.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Santiago Vescovi is averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Volunteers. Nkamhoua is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

