NHL 600 Career Goals

The Associated Press

December 13, 2022, 11:33 PM

Through Dec. 13, 2022

(a-active)

1. Wayne Gretzky 894
2. Gordie Howe 801
3. a-Alex Ovechkin 800
4. Jaromir Jagr 766
5. Brett Hull 741
6. Marcel Dionne 731
7. Phil Esposito 717
8. Mike Gartner 708
9. Mark Messier 694
10. Steve Yzerman 692
11. Mario Lemieux 690
12. Teemu Selanne 684
13. Luc Robitaille 668
14. Brendan Shanahan 656
15. Dave Andreychuk 640
16. Joe Sakic 625
17. Jarome Iginla 625
18. Bobby Hull 610
19. Dino Ciccarelli 608
20. Jari Kurri 601

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

