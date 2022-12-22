BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 6:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at NEW YORK JETS — JACKSONVILLE: CB Montaric Brown, LB De’Shaan Dixon, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, CB Gregory Junior, WR Kendric Pryor, OT Cam Robinson, LB Travon Walker. NEW YORK JETS: CB Brandin Echols, S Lamarcus Joyner, WR Denzel Mims, RB James Robinson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Jeff Smith, QB Mike White.

