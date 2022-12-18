NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — ATLANTA: OL…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — ATLANTA: OL Chuma Edoga, S Jovante Moffatt, CB Rashad Fenton, WR Frank Darby, DL Matt Dickerson. NEW ORLEANS: CB Marshon Lattimore, RB Dwayne Washington, DB P.J. Williams, RB Eno Benjamin, OL Lewis Kidd, DE Payton Turner

DALLAS COWBOYS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — DALLAS: LB Jabril Cox, QB Will Grier, WR T.Y. Hilton, WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Trayvon Mullen, TE Jake Ferguson. JACKSONVILLE: WR Kendric Pryor, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Montaric Brown, OLB Travon Walker, OLB De’Shaan Dixon.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at CHICAGO BEARS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janarius Robinson, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta. CHICAGO: WR N’Keal Harry, WR Chase Claypool, QB Tim Boyle, OL Ja’Tyre Carter, TE Trevon Wesco, DB Justin Layne, RT Larry Borom

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.