NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Saturday MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILS — MIAMI: QB Teddy…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Saturday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILS — MIAMI: QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Erik Ezukanma, DB Elijah Campbell, RB Jeff Wilson, WR River Cracraft. BUFFALO: OL Ryan Bates, DT Jordan Phillips, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Dean Marlowe, LB Baylon Spector, TE Tommy Sweeney.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.