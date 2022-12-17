NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Saturday INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — INDIANAPOLIS: Indianapolis: QB…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — INDIANAPOLIS: Indianapolis: QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan, CB Kenny Moore II, CB Brandon Facyson, DE Ben Banogu, C Wesley French, DT Chris Williams. MINNESOTA: CB Kalon Barnes, CB Parry Nickerson, C Garrett Bradbury, OLB Patrick Jones II, DE Ross Blacklock.

