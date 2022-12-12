Home » Sports » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 12, 2022, 6:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — NEW ENGLAND: S Joshuah Bledsoe, RB Damien Harris, LB Cameron McGrone, WR Jakobi Meyers, CB Jalen Mills, DT Sam Roberts, OT Isaiah Wynn. ARIZONA: OG Rashaad Coward, LB Jesse Luketa, QB Trace McSorley, WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy, S Charles Washington.

<

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up