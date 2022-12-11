NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday MIAMI DOLPHINS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — MIAMI: RB…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Hunter Long, WR River Cracraft. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr. WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Sony Michel, CB Bryce Callahan, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, T Trey Pipkins III.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.