Home » Sports » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 11, 2022, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Hunter Long, WR River Cracraft. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr. WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Sony Michel, CB Bryce Callahan, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, T Trey Pipkins III.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up