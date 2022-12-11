NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS — KANSAS CITY:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS — KANSAS CITY: QB Shane Buechele, WR Kadarius Toney, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Geron Christian, T Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring. DENVER: CB Michael Ojemudia, WR Courtland Sutton, LB Dakota Allen, G Dalton Risner, DL Elijah Garcia, TE/FB Andrew Beck, DL Eyioma Uwazurike.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — CAROLINA: WR Rashard Higgins, S Xavier Woods, DT Daviyon Nixon, LB Cory Littleton, OT Larnel Coleman. SEATTLE: RB Kenneth Walker III, WR Penny Hart, CB Artie Burns, CB Justin Coleman, RB DeeJay Dallas, OT Jake Curhan, DE Shelby Harris.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — TAMPA BAY: QB Kyle Trask, TE Kyle Rudolph, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield Jr., S Mike Edwards and T Tristan Wirfs. SAN FRANCISCO: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, S Tarvarius Moore, DT Hassan Ridgeway, RB Ty Davis-Price, TE Ross Dwelley, OL Nick Zakelj, LB Curtis Robinson.

