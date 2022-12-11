NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TENNESSEE TITANS — JACKSONVILLE: S Andre…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TENNESSEE TITANS — JACKSONVILLE: S Andre Cisco, WR Kendric Pryor, CB Tevaughn Campbell, OLB DeShaan Dixon, LB Chad Muma, DL Corey Peters. TENNESSEE: WR Treylon Burks, RB Hassan Haskins, CB Kristian Fulton, CB Tre Avery, WR CJ Board, DL Denico Autry, OLB Ola Adeniyi.

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS — NEW YORK: QB Zach Wilson, WR Jeff Smith, S Ashtyn Davis, RB James Robinson, CB Bryce Hall, DL Micheal Clemons. BUFFALO: DT Jordan Phillips, FB Reggie Gilliam, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Dean Marlowe, LB Baylon Spector, OL Justin Murray

