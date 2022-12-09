New Orleans visits Portland after Johnson’s 22-point game

New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Portland Pilots (7-5) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the…

New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Portland Pilots (7-5)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Portland Pilots after Jordan Johnson scored 22 points in New Orleans’ 78-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Pilots have gone 5-2 in home games. Portland ranks third in the WCC shooting 38.4% from deep, led by Michael Meadows shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The Privateers have gone 0-2 away from home. New Orleans has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Tyler Robertson is shooting 38.6% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Johnson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 13.1 points for New Orleans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

