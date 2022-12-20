New Orleans hosts Edey and No. 1 Purdue

New Orleans Privateers (3-7) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (3-7) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue plays the New Orleans Privateers after Zach Edey scored 29 points in Purdue’s 69-61 victory against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Boilermakers are 5-0 in home games. Purdue is eighth in the Big Ten with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Edey averaging 16.5.

The Privateers are 0-4 on the road. New Orleans allows 81.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is averaging 22.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Jordan Johnson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 11.6 points for New Orleans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

