New Mexico puts home win streak on the line against UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) at New Mexico Lobos (8-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts UTSA looking to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Lobos are 6-0 on their home court. New Mexico averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 7- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Roadrunners are 0-1 on the road. UTSA is third in C-USA with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Germany averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 assists and three steals. Morris Udeze is shooting 63.3% and averaging 18.5 points for New Mexico.

Germany is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Japhet Medor is averaging 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for UTSA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

