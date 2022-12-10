New Mexico faces UTSA, looks for 7th straight home win

UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) at New Mexico Lobos (8-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico…

UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) at New Mexico Lobos (8-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -21; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts UTSA trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Lobos have gone 6-0 in home games. New Mexico is sixth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 0-1 in road games. UTSA has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 assists and three steals. Morris Udeze is shooting 63.3% and averaging 18.5 points for New Mexico.

Jacob Germany is averaging 13 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Japhet Medor is averaging 11.1 points and 3.8 assists for UTSA.

