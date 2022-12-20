New Hampshire takes on Brown after Daniels’ 30-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-6) at Brown Bears (6-5) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits…

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-6) at Brown Bears (6-5)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the Brown Bears after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 30 points in New Hampshire’s 78-60 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Bears have gone 2-2 in home games. Brown ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kalu Anya averaging 2.5.

The Wildcats have gone 1-4 away from home. New Hampshire is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

Daniels is averaging 17 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

