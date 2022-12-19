MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Sports » Nelson, Stewart lead Manhattan…

Nelson, Stewart lead Manhattan over Marist 80-69

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 9:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Nelson had 22 points, Samir Stewart scored 20 and Manhattan beat Marist 80-69 on Monday night.

Nelson shot 9 for 13, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Jaspers (4-7). Stewart made 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Nick Brennen sank two 3-pointers and scored 15.

The Red Foxes (4-6) were led by Noah Harris’ 14 points. Javon Cooley added 13 points. Patrick Gardner finished with 12 points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up