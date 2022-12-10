ND’s Miles sets triple-double mark in win over Merrimack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles became the first Notre Dame player with three career triple-doubles as the No.…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) —

Olivia Miles became the first Notre Dame player with three career triple-doubles as the No. 5 Fighting Irish overwhelmed Merrimack 108-44 on Saturday.

Miles, who last March became the first freshman, male or female, to record a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game, finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. She passed Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jackie Young, who each notched a pair of triple-doubles during their careers.

Lauren Ebo scored 17 points and went 9 of 9 at the line to pace seven players in double figures for Notre Dame (8-1).

Jayme DeCesare led Merrimack (1-8) with 15 points, going 5 of 9 on 3-pointers.

NO. 13 UCLA 64, CAL STATE FULLERTON 41

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 14 points and Charisma Osborne added 13 to lift UCLA over Cal State Fullerton.

Fullerton didn’t make a field goal for more than 6 minutes in the first quarter and had a similar stretch of more than five minutes in the second. Una Jovanovic led the Titans (4-3) with 15 points but shot just 3 of 15 from the field and Fujika Nimmo added 10 points, also on 3-of-15 shooting.

UCLA (9-1) outrebounded the Titans 60-16 overall and 24-3 on the offensive glass.

No. 15 UTAH 76, BYU 59

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili hit 13 of 18 shots from the floor and scored 28 points to lead Utah over in-state rival BYU in the 110th meeting between the schools.

Utah now leads the all-time series, 68-42.

The Utes (8-0) came into the game with the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 97 points and scoring 90 or more points in five of their first seven, topping 100 points twice.

Lauren Gustin posted her 10th straight double-double to start the season for BYU (4-6), scoring 18 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Nani Falatea also had 18 points for the Cougars.

NO. 16 IOWA 87, MINNESOTA 64

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Monika Czinano scored 22 and No. 16 Iowa dispatched Minnesota.

Clark, who led the nation with a 27.3 scoring average coming into the game, sank 11 of 26 shots with four 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten Conference). Clark, a junior, finished one assist shy of claiming her eighth career triple-double and second of the season. McKenna Warnock pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Mara Braun scored all 14 of her points in the first half for Minnesota (5-5, 1-1). Amaya Battle had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists before fouling out for the Golden Gophers, who have lost eight straight to Iowa.

NO. 18 CREIGHTON 75, DRAKE 71

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Morgan Maly scored a career-high 24 points and Creighton held off Drake.

Maly sank 9 of 16 shots and four 3-pointers, adding six rebounds for the Bluejays (8-1), who snapped a four-game skid against the Bulldogs (5-3). Emma Ronsiek added 19 points, Lauren Jensen had 13 points and Rachael Saunders hit all eight of her free throws and scored 11.

Maggie Bair scored a season-high 26 for Drake. Bair, who also grabbed 11 rebounds, had nine points in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs erased almost all of a 17-point deficit to begin the quarter. Grace Berg scored 13.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 82, NO. 24 KANSAS STATE 78

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Myah Selland scored nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, and South Dakota State held off Kansas State.

South Dakota State (6-4) never trailed after the first quarter. Gabby Gregory tried to bring the Wildcats (9-2) back, with 12 of her 31 points coming in the fourth quarter.

Paiton Burckhard scored 13 points for the Jackrabbits to pass 1,500 for her career. Haleigh Timmer and Madysen Vlastuin both added a dozen.

NO. 25 VILLANOVA 82, SAINT JOSEPH’S 59

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 31 points, the 20th time she has scored at least 30, and Villanova used a hot start to roll to a win over Big Five rival Saint Joseph’s.

Lucy Olsen scored 20 points, making all three of her 3-pointers and 8 of 10 overall. Burke finished 4 of 4 from distance as the Wildcats (9-2) finished 13 of 20 from long range.

Talya Brugler had 14 points for the Hawks (9-1), who came up short of matching the 1984-85 team’s 10-0 start, the best in school history. Mackenzie Smith had 12.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.