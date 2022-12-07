Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Ndefo scores 17, Seton Hall defeats Lincoln (Pa.) 82-55

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 11:42 PM

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 17 points in Seton Hall’s 82-55 victory against Lincoln (Pa,) on Wednesday night.

Ndefo also had seven rebounds and six blocks for the Pirates (5-4). Tyrese Samuel scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds. Al-Amir Dawes shot 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding four steals.

The Lions were led by Korey Williams, who recorded 15 points and four steals. Ethan Garita added 10 points. In addition, Peter Sorber finished with seven points.

Seton Hall entered halftime up 34-29.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

