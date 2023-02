NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday’s Games No. 1 South Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina, Noon No. 3 Ohio St. vs. No. 16…

All Times EST

Wednesday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina, Noon

No. 3 Ohio St. vs. No. 16 Oregon, Championship Game at San Diego, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Indiana vs. Butler, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. W. Michigan, Noon

No. 8 Virginia Tech at High Point, 7 p.m.

No. 9 UConn vs. Seton Hall, Noon

No. 13 Iowa vs. Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Maryland at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

No. 17 Arkansas vs. South Florida, Consolation Game at San Diego, 4 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona at Texas-Arlington, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Kansas at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Gonzaga vs. Montana, 9 p.m.

No. 23 Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

No. 24 Baylor vs. Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

No. 25 St. John’s vs. Wagner, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 12 Utah vs. S. Utah, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Iowa St. vs. Drake, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Stanford vs. California, 3 p.m.

