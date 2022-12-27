NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg D.McBride, UAB 11 233 1713 19 155.7 M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 11 304 1594…

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg D.McBride, UAB 11 233 1713 19 155.7 M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 11 304 1594 19 144.9 C.Brown, Illinois 12 328 1643 10 136.9 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 10 195 1359 14 135.9 B.Roberts, Air Force 13 345 1728 17 132.9 B.Robinson, Texas 12 258 1580 18 131.7 I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 11 239 1431 20 130.1 C.Steele, Ball St. 12 289 1556 14 129.7 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 12 251 1476 16 123.0 B.Corum, Michigan 12 247 1463 18 121.9 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 11 179 1325 13 120.5 R.Sanders, Arkansas 12 219 1426 10 118.8 K.Laborn, Marshall 13 302 1513 16 116.4 E.Gray, Oklahoma 12 213 1366 11 113.8 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 8 175 904 6 113.0 M.Cooper, Kent St. 12 285 1331 13 110.9 D.Achane, Texas A&M 10 196 1102 8 110.2 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 13 271 1425 8 109.6 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 13 228 1382 9 106.3 T.Spears, Tulane 13 212 1376 15 105.8 K.Miller, TCU 13 216 1342 17 103.2 B.Allen, Wisconsin 11 208 1126 10 102.4 X.Valladay, Arizona St. 12 215 1192 16 99.3 B.Battie, South Florida 12 176 1186 8 98.8 J.Mims, Fresno St. 14 261 1370 18 97.9 S.Evans, E. Michigan 12 249 1166 15 97.2 D.Hunter, Liberty 9 130 854 8 94.9 A.Robbins, UNLV 11 209 1011 9 91.9 D.Prince, Tulsa 8 126 729 5 91.1 P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison 10 159 908 8 90.8 G.Holani, Boise St. 13 221 1157 10 89.0 L.Webb, South Alabama 12 210 1065 13 88.8 D.Neal, Kansas 12 171 1061 9 88.4 T.Dye, Southern Cal 10 145 884 9 88.4 S.Tucker, Syracuse 12 206 1060 11 88.3 C.Tyler, Utah St. 12 237 1043 7 86.9 R.Davis, Vanderbilt 12 232 1042 5 86.8 T.Swen, Wyoming 12 207 1039 8 86.6 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 12 209 1027 7 85.6 S.Bangura, Ohio 11 197 940 12 85.5 W.Shipley, Clemson 13 193 1110 15 85.4 B.Watson, Old Dominion 11 158 916 5 83.3 L.McCammon, FAU 12 193 998 7 83.2 J.White, Georgia Southern 11 162 914 10 83.1 Z.Evans, Mississippi 11 136 899 8 81.7 H.Waylee, N. Illinois 11 165 899 5 81.7 M.Williams, Ohio St. 10 125 817 13 81.7 K.Vidal, Troy 14 231 1132 10 80.9 T.Bigsby, Auburn 12 179 970 10 80.8 T.Benson, Florida St. 12 141 965 9 80.4 N.Singleton, Penn St. 12 149 941 10 78.4 J.Gibbs, Alabama 11 136 850 7 77.3 R.Hemby, Maryland 12 164 924 10 77.0 D.Mockobee, Purdue 12 182 920 9 76.7 M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech 12 183 918 9 76.5 A.Grant, Nebraska 12 218 915 6 76.2 E.Hull, Northwestern 12 221 913 5 76.1 T.Taua, Nevada 12 217 911 11 75.9 M.Irving, Oregon 12 143 909 3 75.8 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 13 161 982 7 75.5 R.Reese, Baylor 13 198 972 14 74.8 J.Ott, California 12 170 897 8 74.8 C.Brooks, BYU 11 130 813 6 73.9 J.Brown, UAB 13 166 948 8 72.9 J.Plumlee, UCF 12 145 841 11 70.1 N.Watson, Washington St. 11 144 769 9 69.9 A.Morrow, Colorado St. 12 173 834 4 69.5 K.Allen, Penn St. 12 156 830 9 69.2 A.Estime, Notre Dame 12 142 825 11 68.8 T.Thomas, Utah 10 142 687 7 68.7 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 9 176 616 6 68.4 C.Filkins, Stanford 7 122 478 4 68.3 L.Diggs, Notre Dame 11 152 732 3 66.5 J.Wright, Tennessee 12 135 786 10 65.5 C.McClelland, Cincinnati 13 146 849 7 65.3 W.Taulapapa, Washington 12 126 779 10 64.9 M.Johnson, Florida 13 155 841 10 64.7 L.Pare, Texas State 12 172 772 5 64.3 D.Fofana, Navy 12 186 769 6 64.1 D.Parson, Hawaii 13 187 830 11 63.8 K.Johnson, Iowa 12 143 757 6 63.1 J.Daniels, LSU 13 180 818 11 62.9 J.Jordan, Louisville 13 142 815 4 62.7 K.Robinson, San Jose St. 12 157 752 10 62.7 N.Whittington, Oregon 12 128 752 5 62.7 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 12 165 740 7 61.7 H.Parrish, Miami 10 130 616 4 61.6 R.Awatt, UTEP 12 163 734 2 61.2 D.Richardson, Oklahoma St. 9 149 543 8 60.3 T.Tyler, Army 11 143 663 12 60.3 F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee 13 182 774 9 59.5 R.Ashford, Auburn 12 153 709 7 59.1 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 14 157 826 7 59.0 T.Gregg, Georgia St. 12 172 705 12 58.8 C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 12 136 704 4 58.7 I.Bowser, UCF 13 194 760 14 58.5 D.Hankins, UTEP 12 140 701 3 58.4 B.Brady, UTSA 12 156 699 9 58.2 I.Ragsdale, North Texas 13 142 755 7 58.1 J.Small, Tennessee 12 144 696 12 58.0 E.Merriweather, Umass 10 150 575 3 57.5 C.Schrader, Missouri 13 170 744 9 57.2 J.Berger, Michigan St. 12 148 683 6 56.9 T.Mathis, West Virginia 10 135 562 5 56.2 S.Thompson, Texas Tech 12 132 670 6 55.8 R.Cook, Buffalo 11 139 600 4 54.5 K.McIntosh, Georgia 13 137 709 10 54.5 J.Ellison, Wake Forest 13 170 707 6 54.4 T.Lavine, SMU 12 142 642 10 53.5 H.Daniels, Air Force 13 138 695 8 53.5 E.Saydee, Temple 12 149 639 6 53.2 V.Rosa, Uconn 12 140 635 11 52.9 S.Byrd, Charlotte 12 149 620 4 51.7 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 12 126 616 5 51.3 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 10 144 510 7 51.0 M.Washington, Buffalo 12 143 606 7 50.5 D.Maye, North Carolina 13 172 653 7 50.2 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 12 133 601 7 50.1 S.Shivers, Indiana 12 143 592 6 49.3 J.Houston, NC State 11 127 530 0 48.2 D.Billingsley, Troy 14 142 670 8 47.9 J.Waters, Duke 12 120 561 8 46.8 B.Cook, Missouri 13 139 585 6 45.0 J.Patterson, Bowling Green 13 135 583 1 44.8 M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe 12 141 507 6 42.2 D.Uiagalelei, Clemson 13 142 545 7 41.9 G.Shrader, Syracuse 11 136 415 7 37.7 B.Armstrong, Virginia 10 123 371 6 37.1 P.Garwo, Boston College 12 132 403 3 33.6 C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 12 145 353 5 29.4 D.Irons, Akron 11 133 314 4 28.5 S.Henigan, Memphis 12 135 315 4 26.2 C.Cordeiro, San Jose St. 12 138 265 9 22.1 G.Wells, Virginia Tech 11 111 212 6 19.3 B. Brady, UTSA 0 0 0 0 0.0 D. Hunter, Liberty 0 0 0 0 0.0 D. McBride, UAB 0 0 0 0 0.0

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.