NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|D.McBride, UAB
|11
|233
|1713
|19
|155.7
|M.Ibrahim, Minnesota
|11
|304
|1594
|19
|144.9
|C.Brown, Illinois
|12
|328
|1643
|10
|136.9
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|10
|195
|1359
|14
|135.9
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|12
|308
|1612
|15
|134.3
|B.Robinson, Texas
|12
|258
|1580
|18
|131.7
|I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
|11
|239
|1431
|20
|130.1
|C.Steele, Ball St.
|12
|289
|1556
|14
|129.7
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|12
|251
|1476
|16
|123.0
|B.Corum, Michigan
|12
|247
|1463
|18
|121.9
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|11
|179
|1325
|13
|120.5
|R.Sanders, Arkansas
|12
|219
|1426
|10
|118.8
|K.Laborn, Marshall
|13
|302
|1513
|16
|116.4
|E.Gray, Oklahoma
|12
|213
|1366
|11
|113.8
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|8
|175
|904
|6
|113.0
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|12
|285
|1331
|13
|110.9
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|10
|196
|1102
|8
|110.2
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|13
|271
|1425
|8
|109.6
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|13
|228
|1382
|9
|106.3
|T.Spears, Tulane
|13
|212
|1376
|15
|105.8
|K.Miller, TCU
|13
|216
|1342
|17
|103.2
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|11
|208
|1126
|10
|102.4
|X.Valladay, Arizona St.
|12
|215
|1192
|16
|99.3
|B.Battie, South Florida
|12
|176
|1186
|8
|98.8
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|11
|224
|1084
|13
|98.5
|J.Mims, Fresno St.
|14
|261
|1370
|18
|97.9
|D.Hunter, Liberty
|9
|130
|854
|8
|94.9
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|11
|198
|1017
|13
|92.5
|A.Robbins, UNLV
|11
|209
|1011
|9
|91.9
|D.Prince, Tulsa
|8
|126
|729
|5
|91.1
|P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison
|10
|159
|908
|8
|90.8
|G.Holani, Boise St.
|13
|221
|1157
|10
|89.0
|D.Neal, Kansas
|12
|171
|1061
|9
|88.4
|T.Dye, Southern Cal
|10
|145
|884
|9
|88.4
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|12
|206
|1060
|11
|88.3
|C.Tyler, Utah St.
|12
|237
|1043
|7
|86.9
|R.Davis, Vanderbilt
|12
|232
|1042
|5
|86.8
|T.Swen, Wyoming
|12
|207
|1039
|8
|86.6
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|12
|209
|1027
|7
|85.6
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|11
|197
|940
|12
|85.5
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|13
|193
|1110
|15
|85.4
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|11
|158
|916
|5
|83.3
|L.McCammon, FAU
|12
|193
|998
|7
|83.2
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|11
|162
|914
|10
|83.1
|Z.Evans, Mississippi
|11
|136
|899
|8
|81.7
|H.Waylee, N. Illinois
|11
|165
|899
|5
|81.7
|M.Williams, Ohio St.
|10
|125
|817
|13
|81.7
|K.Vidal, Troy
|14
|231
|1132
|10
|80.9
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|12
|179
|970
|10
|80.8
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|12
|141
|965
|9
|80.4
|R.Reese, Baylor
|12
|190
|962
|14
|80.2
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|12
|149
|941
|10
|78.4
|J.Gibbs, Alabama
|11
|136
|850
|7
|77.3
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|12
|164
|924
|10
|77.0
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|12
|182
|920
|9
|76.7
|M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech
|12
|183
|918
|9
|76.5
|A.Grant, Nebraska
|12
|218
|915
|6
|76.2
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|12
|221
|913
|5
|76.1
|T.Taua, Nevada
|12
|217
|911
|11
|75.9
|M.Irving, Oregon
|12
|143
|909
|3
|75.8
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|13
|161
|982
|7
|75.5
|J.Ott, California
|12
|170
|897
|8
|74.8
|C.Brooks, BYU
|11
|130
|813
|6
|73.9
|J.Brown, UAB
|13
|166
|948
|8
|72.9
|J.Plumlee, UCF
|12
|145
|841
|11
|70.1
|N.Watson, Washington St.
|11
|144
|769
|9
|69.9
|A.Morrow, Colorado St.
|12
|173
|834
|4
|69.5
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|12
|156
|830
|9
|69.2
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|12
|142
|825
|11
|68.8
|T.Thomas, Utah
|10
|142
|687
|7
|68.7
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|9
|176
|616
|6
|68.4
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|7
|122
|478
|4
|68.3
|L.Diggs, Notre Dame
|11
|152
|732
|3
|66.5
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|12
|135
|786
|10
|65.5
|C.McClelland, Cincinnati
|13
|146
|849
|7
|65.3
|W.Taulapapa, Washington
|12
|126
|779
|10
|64.9
|M.Johnson, Florida
|13
|155
|841
|10
|64.7
|L.Pare, Texas State
|12
|172
|772
|5
|64.3
|D.Fofana, Navy
|12
|186
|769
|6
|64.1
|D.Parson, Hawaii
|13
|187
|830
|11
|63.8
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|11
|143
|696
|10
|63.3
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|12
|143
|757
|6
|63.1
|J.Daniels, LSU
|13
|180
|818
|11
|62.9
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|13
|142
|815
|4
|62.7
|N.Whittington, Oregon
|12
|128
|752
|5
|62.7
|F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee
|12
|165
|747
|9
|62.2
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|12
|165
|740
|7
|61.7
|H.Parrish, Miami
|10
|130
|616
|4
|61.6
|R.Awatt, UTEP
|12
|163
|734
|2
|61.2
|D.Richardson, Oklahoma St.
|9
|149
|543
|8
|60.3
|T.Tyler, Army
|11
|143
|663
|12
|60.3
|R.Ashford, Auburn
|12
|153
|709
|7
|59.1
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|14
|157
|826
|7
|59.0
|T.Gregg, Georgia St.
|12
|172
|705
|12
|58.8
|C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina
|12
|136
|704
|4
|58.7
|I.Bowser, UCF
|13
|194
|760
|14
|58.5
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|12
|140
|701
|3
|58.4
|B.Brady, UTSA
|12
|156
|699
|9
|58.2
|I.Ragsdale, North Texas
|13
|142
|755
|7
|58.1
|J.Small, Tennessee
|12
|144
|696
|12
|58.0
|E.Merriweather, Umass
|10
|150
|575
|3
|57.5
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|12
|157
|690
|8
|57.5
|J.Berger, Michigan St.
|12
|148
|683
|6
|56.9
|T.Mathis, West Virginia
|10
|135
|562
|5
|56.2
|S.Thompson, Texas Tech
|12
|132
|670
|6
|55.8
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|11
|139
|600
|4
|54.5
|K.McIntosh, Georgia
|13
|137
|709
|10
|54.5
|J.Ellison, Wake Forest
|12
|149
|643
|5
|53.6
|T.Lavine, SMU
|12
|142
|642
|10
|53.5
|E.Saydee, Temple
|12
|149
|639
|6
|53.2
|V.Rosa, Uconn
|12
|140
|635
|11
|52.9
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|12
|149
|620
|4
|51.7
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|12
|126
|616
|5
|51.3
|H.Daniels, Air Force
|12
|123
|614
|7
|51.2
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|10
|144
|510
|7
|51.0
|M.Washington, Buffalo
|12
|143
|606
|7
|50.5
|D.Maye, North Carolina
|13
|172
|653
|7
|50.2
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|12
|133
|601
|7
|50.1
|S.Shivers, Indiana
|12
|143
|592
|6
|49.3
|J.Houston, NC State
|11
|127
|530
|0
|48.2
|D.Billingsley, Troy
|14
|142
|670
|8
|47.9
|J.Waters, Duke
|12
|120
|561
|8
|46.8
|J.Patterson, Bowling Green
|12
|129
|560
|1
|46.7
|B.Cook, Missouri
|12
|125
|547
|6
|45.6
|C.Turner, Wake Forest
|12
|128
|516
|7
|43.0
|M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|141
|507
|6
|42.2
|D.Uiagalelei, Clemson
|13
|142
|545
|7
|41.9
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|11
|136
|415
|7
|37.7
|B.Armstrong, Virginia
|10
|123
|371
|6
|37.1
|P.Garwo, Boston College
|12
|132
|403
|3
|33.6
|C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|145
|353
|5
|29.4
|D.Irons, Akron
|11
|133
|314
|4
|28.5
|S.Henigan, Memphis
|12
|135
|315
|4
|26.2
|C.Cordeiro, San Jose St.
|11
|129
|215
|8
|19.5
|G.Wells, Virginia Tech
|11
|111
|212
|6
|19.3
