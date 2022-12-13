NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg D.McBride, UAB 11 233 1713 19 155.7 M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 11 304 1594…

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg D.McBride, UAB 11 233 1713 19 155.7 M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 11 304 1594 19 144.9 C.Brown, Illinois 12 328 1643 10 136.9 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 10 195 1359 14 135.9 B.Roberts, Air Force 12 308 1612 15 134.3 B.Robinson, Texas 12 258 1580 18 131.7 I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 11 239 1431 20 130.1 C.Steele, Ball St. 12 289 1556 14 129.7 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 12 251 1476 16 123.0 B.Corum, Michigan 12 247 1463 18 121.9 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 11 179 1325 13 120.5 R.Sanders, Arkansas 12 219 1426 10 118.8 K.Laborn, Marshall 12 281 1423 16 118.6 E.Gray, Oklahoma 12 213 1366 11 113.8 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 8 175 904 6 113.0 M.Cooper, Kent St. 12 285 1331 13 110.9 D.Achane, Texas A&M 10 196 1102 8 110.2 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 13 271 1425 8 109.6 T.Spears, Tulane 13 212 1376 15 105.8 K.Miller, TCU 13 216 1342 17 103.2 B.Allen, Wisconsin 11 208 1126 10 102.4 X.Valladay, Arizona St. 12 215 1192 16 99.3 B.Battie, South Florida 12 176 1186 8 98.8 S.Evans, E. Michigan 11 224 1084 13 98.5 D.Hunter, Liberty 9 130 854 8 94.9 G.Holani, Boise St. 12 214 1133 10 94.4 L.Webb, South Alabama 11 198 1017 13 92.5 A.Robbins, UNLV 11 209 1011 9 91.9 D.Prince, Tulsa 8 126 729 5 91.1 P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison 10 159 908 8 90.8 J.Mims, Fresno St. 13 243 1161 16 89.3 D.Neal, Kansas 12 171 1061 9 88.4 T.Dye, Southern Cal 10 145 884 9 88.4 S.Tucker, Syracuse 12 206 1060 11 88.3 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 12 207 1053 7 87.8 C.Tyler, Utah St. 12 237 1043 7 86.9 R.Davis, Vanderbilt 12 232 1042 5 86.8 T.Swen, Wyoming 12 207 1039 8 86.6 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 12 209 1027 7 85.6 S.Bangura, Ohio 11 197 940 12 85.5 W.Shipley, Clemson 13 193 1110 15 85.4 B.Watson, Old Dominion 11 158 916 5 83.3 L.McCammon, FAU 12 193 998 7 83.2 J.White, Georgia Southern 11 162 914 10 83.1 Z.Evans, Mississippi 11 136 899 8 81.7 H.Waylee, N. Illinois 11 165 899 5 81.7 M.Williams, Ohio St. 10 125 817 13 81.7 K.Vidal, Troy 13 209 1059 9 81.5 T.Bigsby, Auburn 12 179 970 10 80.8 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 12 158 970 7 80.8 T.Benson, Florida St. 12 141 965 9 80.4 R.Reese, Baylor 12 190 962 14 80.2 N.Singleton, Penn St. 12 149 941 10 78.4 J.Gibbs, Alabama 11 136 850 7 77.3 R.Hemby, Maryland 12 164 924 10 77.0 D.Mockobee, Purdue 12 182 920 9 76.7 M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech 12 183 918 9 76.5 A.Grant, Nebraska 12 218 915 6 76.2 E.Hull, Northwestern 12 221 913 5 76.1 T.Taua, Nevada 12 217 911 11 75.9 M.Irving, Oregon 12 143 909 3 75.8 J.Ott, California 12 170 897 8 74.8 N.Watson, Washington St. 10 130 736 8 73.6 J.Plumlee, UCF 12 145 841 11 70.1 C.McClelland, Cincinnati 12 140 834 7 69.5 A.Morrow, Colorado St. 12 173 834 4 69.5 J.Brown, UAB 12 142 832 6 69.3 K.Allen, Penn St. 12 156 830 9 69.2 M.Johnson, Florida 12 144 827 10 68.9 A.Estime, Notre Dame 12 142 825 11 68.8 T.Thomas, Utah 10 142 687 7 68.7 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 9 176 616 6 68.4 C.Filkins, Stanford 7 122 478 4 68.3 L.Diggs, Notre Dame 11 152 732 3 66.5 J.Wright, Tennessee 12 135 786 10 65.5 W.Taulapapa, Washington 12 126 779 10 64.9 L.Pare, Texas State 12 172 772 5 64.3 D.Fofana, Navy 12 186 769 6 64.1 D.Parson, Hawaii 13 187 830 11 63.8 K.Robinson, San Jose St. 11 143 696 10 63.3 K.Johnson, Iowa 12 143 757 6 63.1 J.Daniels, LSU 13 180 818 11 62.9 N.Whittington, Oregon 12 128 752 5 62.7 F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee 12 165 747 9 62.2 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 12 165 740 7 61.7 H.Parrish, Miami 10 130 616 4 61.6 R.Awatt, UTEP 12 163 734 2 61.2 D.Richardson, Oklahoma St. 9 149 543 8 60.3 T.Tyler, Army 11 143 663 12 60.3 R.Ashford, Auburn 12 153 709 7 59.1 T.Gregg, Georgia St. 12 172 705 12 58.8 C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 12 136 704 4 58.7 I.Bowser, UCF 13 194 760 14 58.5 D.Hankins, UTEP 12 140 701 3 58.4 J.Jordan, Louisville 12 133 700 2 58.3 B.Brady, UTSA 12 156 699 9 58.2 J.Small, Tennessee 12 144 696 12 58.0 E.Merriweather, Umass 10 150 575 3 57.5 C.Schrader, Missouri 12 157 690 8 57.5 J.Berger, Michigan St. 12 148 683 6 56.9 T.Mathis, West Virginia 10 135 562 5 56.2 S.Thompson, Texas Tech 12 132 670 6 55.8 R.Cook, Buffalo 11 139 600 4 54.5 K.McIntosh, Georgia 13 137 709 10 54.5 J.Ellison, Wake Forest 12 149 643 5 53.6 E.Saydee, Temple 12 149 639 6 53.2 S.Byrd, Charlotte 12 149 620 4 51.7 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 12 126 616 5 51.3 H.Daniels, Air Force 12 123 614 7 51.2 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 10 144 510 7 51.0 V.Rosa, Uconn 11 124 560 9 50.9 M.Washington, Buffalo 12 143 606 7 50.5 D.Billingsley, Troy 13 134 656 8 50.5 D.Maye, North Carolina 13 172 653 7 50.2 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 12 133 601 7 50.1 S.Shivers, Indiana 12 143 592 6 49.3 J.Houston, NC State 11 127 530 0 48.2 J.Waters, Duke 12 120 561 8 46.8 J.Patterson, Bowling Green 12 129 560 1 46.7 B.Cook, Missouri 12 125 547 6 45.6 C.Turner, Wake Forest 12 128 516 7 43.0 M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe 12 141 507 6 42.2 D.Uiagalelei, Clemson 13 142 545 7 41.9 G.Shrader, Syracuse 11 136 415 7 37.7 B.Armstrong, Virginia 10 123 371 6 37.1 P.Garwo, Boston College 12 132 403 3 33.6 C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 12 145 353 5 29.4 D.Irons, Akron 11 133 314 4 28.5 S.Henigan, Memphis 12 135 315 4 26.2 C.Cordeiro, San Jose St. 11 129 215 8 19.5 G.Wells, Virginia Tech 11 111 212 6 19.3

