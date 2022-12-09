NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 19 Saint John’s (Minn.) 49, Northwestern-St. Paul 0 Wartburg 14, Wis.-La Crosse 6…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 19

Saint John’s (Minn.) 49, Northwestern-St. Paul 0

Wartburg 14, Wis.-La Crosse 6

Alma 41, Mt. St. Joseph 21

Aurora 33, Wis.-Whitewater 28

Mount Union 51, Salisbury 0

Utica 17, Susquehanna 10

Randolph-Macon 35, SUNY Cortland 28

Delaware Valley 59, Gallaudet 0

North Central (Ill.) 50, Lake Forest 0

Carnegie Mellon 45, DePauw 14

Springfield 17, Endicott 14

Ithaca 63, UMass Dartmouth 20

Trinity (Texas) 14, Hardin-Simmons 7

Mary Hardin-Baylor 54, Huntingdon 0

Bethel (Minn.) 34, Wheaton (Ill.) 32

Linfield 51, Pomona-Pitzer 24

Second Round

Saturday, November 26

Wartburg 23, Saint John’s (Minn.) 20

Aurora 48, Alma 26

Mount Union 45, Utica 7

Delaware Valley 39, Randolph-Macon 32

North Central (Ill.) 28, Carnegie Mellon 7

Ithaca 31, Springfield 20

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Trinity (Texas) 17

Bethel (Minn.) 30, Linfield 13

Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 3

Wartburg 45, Aurora 17

Mount Union 22, Delaware Valley 6

North Central (Ill.) 48, Ithaca 7

Mary Hardin-Baylor 41, Bethel (Minn.) 28

Semifinals

Saturday, December 10

Wartburg vs. Mount Union (13-0), Noon

North Central (Ill.) (13-0) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor , 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday, December 16

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

