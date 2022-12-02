NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 19
Ashland 20, Notre Dame (Ohio) 13
Shepherd 16, New Haven 13
Slippery Rock 17, Assumption 14
Wingate 32, Virginia Union 7
Delta St. 51, Fayetteville St. 0
West Florida 45, Limestone 19
Northwest Mo. St. 47, Ouachita Baptist 17
Ferris St. 41, Davenport 7
Pittsburg St. 35, UIndy 0
Bemidji St. 31, Winona St. 7
Colo. Sch. of Mines 45, CSU Pueblo 24
Minnesota St. 26, Wayne St. (Neb.) 9
Second Round
Saturday, November 26
Indiana (Pa.) 19, Ashland 13
Shepherd 37, Slippery Rock 27
Wingate 23, Benedict 6
West Florida 38, Delta St. 27
Grand Valley St. 13, Northwest Mo. St. 8
Ferris St. 17, Pittsburg St. 14
Angelo St. 33, Bemidji St. 7
Colo. Sch. of Mines 48, Minnesota St. 45
Quarterfinals
Saturday, December 3
Indiana (Pa.) (10-1) vs. Shepherd (12-1), 1 p.m.
West Florida (11-1) vs. Wingate (11-2), 2:05 p.m.
Grand Valley St. (12-0) vs. Ferris St. (11-1), 1:05 p.m.
Angelo St. (12-0) vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines (11-2), 2 p.m.
Semifinals
Indiana (Pa.)-Shepherd-winner vs. West Florida-Wingate-winner, TBA
Grand Valley St.-Ferris St.-winner vs. Angelo St.-Colo. Sch. of Mines-winner, TBA
Championship
Saturday, December 17
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.