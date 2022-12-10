NCAA 2022 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 26 Delaware 56, Saint Francis (Pa.) 17 New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42 Gardner-Webb…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 26

Delaware 56, Saint Francis (Pa.) 17

New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42

Gardner-Webb 52, Eastern Ky. 41

Weber St. 38, North Dakota 31

Montana 34, Southeast Mo. St. 24

Southeastern La. 45, Idaho 42

Furman 31, Elon 6

Richmond 41, Davidson 0

Second Round

Saturday, December 3

South Dakota St. 42, Delaware 6

Holy Cross 35, New Hampshire 19

William & Mary 54, Gardner-Webb 14

Montana St. 33, Weber St. 25

North Dakota St. 49, Montana 26

Samford 48, Southeastern La. 42, OT

UIW 41, Furman 38

Sacramento St. 38, Richmond 31

Quarterfinals

Friday, December 9

Montana St. 55, William & Mary 7

North Dakota St. 27, Samford 9

UIW 66, Sacramento St. 63

Saturday, December 10

South Dakota St. 42, Holy Cross 21

Semifinals

South Dakota St. vs. Montana St. , TBA

North Dakota St. vs. UIW , TBA

Championship

Sunday, January 8

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.