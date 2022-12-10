NCAA 2022 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 26
Delaware 56, Saint Francis (Pa.) 17
New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42
Gardner-Webb 52, Eastern Ky. 41
Weber St. 38, North Dakota 31
Montana 34, Southeast Mo. St. 24
Southeastern La. 45, Idaho 42
Furman 31, Elon 6
Richmond 41, Davidson 0
Second Round
Saturday, December 3
South Dakota St. 42, Delaware 6
Holy Cross 35, New Hampshire 19
William & Mary 54, Gardner-Webb 14
Montana St. 33, Weber St. 25
North Dakota St. 49, Montana 26
Samford 48, Southeastern La. 42, OT
UIW 41, Furman 38
Sacramento St. 38, Richmond 31
Quarterfinals
Friday, December 9
Montana St. 55, William & Mary 7
North Dakota St. 27, Samford 9
UIW 66, Sacramento St. 63
Saturday, December 10
South Dakota St. 42, Holy Cross 21
Semifinals
South Dakota St. vs. Montana St. , TBA
North Dakota St. vs. UIW , TBA
Championship
Sunday, January 8
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.