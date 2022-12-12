NC State hosts Furman after Joiner’s 26-point game

Furman Paladins (7-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (8-3, 0-2 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Furman Paladins (7-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (8-3, 0-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Furman Paladins after Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points in NC State’s 80-73 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-1 in home games. NC State ranks fourth in the ACC with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Dusan Mahorcic averaging 6.6.

The Paladins have gone 1-0 away from home. Furman ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 34.7% from downtown. Garrett Hien leads the Paladins shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is shooting 41.6% and averaging 17.8 points for the Wolf Pack. Casey Morsell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Mike Bothwell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Jalen Slawson is averaging 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for Furman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

