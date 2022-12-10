Navy visits Towson following Timberlake’s 21-point showing

Navy Midshipmen (5-4) at Towson Tigers (8-2) Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts the Navy Midshipmen…

Navy Midshipmen (5-4) at Towson Tigers (8-2)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts the Navy Midshipmen after Nicolas Timberlake scored 21 points in Towson’s 80-75 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 in home games. Towson ranks third in the CAA in team defense, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Midshipmen have gone 1-4 away from home. Navy is second in the Patriot with 15.8 assists per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timberlake is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.9 points. Cameron Holden is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.0 points for Towson.

Tyler Nelson is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Deaver is averaging 10.0 points for Navy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.