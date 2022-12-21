Murray leads Rider against Marist after 21-point game

Marist Red Foxes (4-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (4-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces the Marist Red Foxes after Dwight Murray Jr. scored 21 points in Rider’s 60-59 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Broncs have gone 2-1 at home. Rider ranks eighth in the MAAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Murray averaging 3.0.

The Red Foxes have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks third in the MAAC giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Broncs and Red Foxes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 19.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Mervin James is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.1 points for Rider.

Noah Harris is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 9.5 points. Patrick Gardner is averaging 17 points and 7.6 rebounds for Marist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

