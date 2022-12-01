Morocco 2, Canada 1

Morocco 2 0 — 2 Canada 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Morocco, Ziyech, 4th minute; 2, Morocco, En-Nesyri, (Hakimi),…

Morocco 2 0 — 2 Canada 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Morocco, Ziyech, 4th minute; 2, Morocco, En-Nesyri, (Hakimi), 23rd; 3, Canada, Aguerd, 40th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Morocco, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Munir; Canada, Milan Borjan, James Pantemis, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_Hoilett, Canada, 7th; Osorio, Canada, 26th; Adekugbe, Canada, 45th+2; Vitoria, Canada, 84th.

Referee_Raphael Claus. Assistant Referees_Rodrigo Correa, Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis, Julio Bascunan Gonzalez. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.

A_43,102.

