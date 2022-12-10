Morocco 1, Portugal 0

Portugal 0 0 — 0 Morocco 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Morocco, En-Nesyri, (Attiat-Allah), 42nd minute. Second Half_None. Goalies_Portugal,…

Portugal 0 0 — 0 Morocco 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Morocco, En-Nesyri, (Attiat-Allah), 42nd minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa; Morocco, Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.

Yellow Cards_Dari, Morocco, 70th; Vitinha, Portugal, 87th; Cheddira, Morocco, 90th+1.

Referee_Facundo Tello. Assistant Referees_Ezequiel Brailovsky, Gabriel Alfredo Chade, Mauro Vigliano. 4th Official_Ivan Barton.

A_44,198.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.