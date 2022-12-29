Morgan State visits Hartford following Miller’s 23-point game

Morgan State Bears (4-8) at Hartford Hawks (4-11) West Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits…

Morgan State Bears (4-8) at Hartford Hawks (4-11)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the Hartford Hawks after Malik Miller scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 93-68 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Hawks are 4-4 in home games. Hartford gives up 68.7 points and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Bears are 0-7 on the road. Morgan State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Miller averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pano Pavlidis is averaging seven points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Michael Dunne is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Isaiah Burke is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bears. Miller is averaging 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

