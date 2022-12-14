Moreno leads Eastern Kentucky against Northern Kentucky after 35-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-5) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-5, 2-0 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-5) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-5, 2-0 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -5.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Michael Moreno scored 35 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 140-79 victory over the Boyce Bulldogs.

The Norse have gone 5-1 at home. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon in rebounding with 31.0 rebounds. Chris Brandon leads the Norse with 10.6 boards.

The Colonels are 1-3 on the road. Eastern Kentucky is third in the ASUN with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Moreno averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is shooting 45.5% and averaging 20.4 points for the Norse. Hubertas Pivorius is averaging 5.0 points for Northern Kentucky.

Devontae Blanton is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Colonels. Moreno is averaging 12.9 points for Eastern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.