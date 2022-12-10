Morehead State Eagles to square off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers Sunday

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-5) at Morehead State Eagles (4-5) Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-5) at Morehead State Eagles (4-5)

Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces East Tennessee State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. Morehead State leads the OVC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Gross averaging 4.3.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-2 away from home. East Tennessee State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gross is shooting 63.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles. Mark Freeman is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Morehead State.

Jalen Haynes is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds for East Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.