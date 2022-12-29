BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Moore and San Jose…

Moore and San Jose State win 75-72 in OT against UNLV

The Associated Press

December 29, 2022, 1:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore scored 15 points and Sage Tolbert added five in the overtime as San Jose State knocked off UNLV 75-72 on Wednesday in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Moore added seven assists for the Spartans (10-4). Tibet Gorener scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Robert Vaihola shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points to match Tolbert’s nine points.

Elijah Harkless led the Rebels (11-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Justin Webster added 11 points for UNLV.

Trey Anderson put up nine points in the first half for San Jose State, who led 41-30 at the break. San Jose State was outscored by 11 points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 65-65. Tolbert scored his five the overtime points while going 1 of 1 from the field.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. San Jose State visits Colorado State while UNLV hosts San Diego State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up