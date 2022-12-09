Montana State takes on Omaha following Battle’s 29-point game

Omaha Mavericks (3-7) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts the…

Omaha Mavericks (3-7) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Raequan Battle scored 29 points in Montana State’s 86-83 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Bobcats have gone 2-0 at home. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Mavericks are 0-6 on the road. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is scoring 18.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 56.7% for Montana State.

JJ White averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for Omaha.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.