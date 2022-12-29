Montana State takes on Idaho, looks for 4th straight home win

Idaho Vandals (6-7) at Montana State Bobcats (7-6) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -12;…

Idaho Vandals (6-7) at Montana State Bobcats (7-6)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -12; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bobcats play Idaho.

The Bobcats have gone 4-0 at home. Montana State ranks second in the Big Sky with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jubrile Belo averaging 3.9.

The Vandals are 2-4 in road games. Idaho has a 3-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats and Vandals square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Brown II is averaging 6.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Bobcats. Raequan Battle is averaging 17.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Montana State.

Isaac Jones is averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Vandals. Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 83.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

