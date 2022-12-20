Monsanto and Wake Forest host No. 14 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -8; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils after Damari Monsanto scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 81-57 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Demon Deacons have gone 6-0 in home games. Wake Forest averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils play their first true road game after going 10-2 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Duke averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Demon Deacons.

Kyle Filipowski is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.