Mitchell leads UMKC against Denver after 28-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (5-9, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 0-1 Summit)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -3; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 28 points in UMKC’s 62-45 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Pioneers are 4-1 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Kangaroos have gone 1-0 against Summit opponents. UMKC allows 65.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Pioneers and Kangaroos square off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pioneers. Justin Mullins is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Denver.

Anderson Kopp is averaging 13 points and 2.3 steals for the Kangaroos. Mitchell is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

