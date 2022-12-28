Mitchell and UCSB host CSU Fullerton

UCSB Gauchos (9-2) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-6) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces the CSU…

UCSB Gauchos (9-2) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-6)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Ajay Mitchell scored 22 points in UCSB’s 61-50 victory against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Titans are 5-0 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks second in the Big West shooting 36.6% from deep, led by Cameron Carter shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Gauchos have gone 2-2 away from home. UCSB is third in the Big West with 14.7 assists per game led by Mitchell averaging 4.6.

The Titans and Gauchos match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Jalen Harris is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Mitchell is averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

