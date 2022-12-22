Missouri Tigers and the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini play in St. Louis, Missouri

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (10-1) St. Louis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (10-1)

St. Louis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -7; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Missouri Tigers meet at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Tigers have a 10-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Missouri is second in the SEC shooting 36.1% from downtown, led by Ben Sternberg shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Illini have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Illinois is fifth in the Big Ten giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is averaging 16.4 points and 2.7 steals for the Tigers.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Fighting Illini.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

