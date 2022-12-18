Mississippi Valley State takes on No. 21 TCU, seeks to stop 7-game slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -33.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State aims to stop its seven-game skid with a victory against No. 21 TCU.

The Horned Frogs are 5-1 on their home court. TCU has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Delta Devils are 0-9 in road games. Mississippi Valley State ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 35.7% from downtown. Walter Hamilton leads the Delta Devils shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for TCU.

Terry Collins is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Danny Washington is averaging 7.3 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.