Mississippi Valley State hosts Pierre and Wichita State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at Wichita State Shockers (5-4) Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at Wichita State Shockers (5-4)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 81-63 victory over the Longwood Lancers.

The Shockers have gone 3-2 at home. Wichita State is second in the AAC in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. leads the Shockers with 6.8 boards.

The Delta Devils are 0-7 on the road. Mississippi Valley State ranks second in the SWAC shooting 36.3% from downtown. Walter Hamilton paces the Delta Devils shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.

Terry Collins is averaging 16.5 points for the Delta Devils. Danny Washington is averaging 7.7 points for Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.