Minor, Merrimack Warriors to host Tynes, Maine Black Bears

Maine Black Bears (5-4) at Merrimack Warriors (2-10) North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -2.5;…

Maine Black Bears (5-4) at Merrimack Warriors (2-10)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine travels to Merrimack for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Warriors have gone 2-2 in home games. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC with 10.8 assists per game led by Jordan Derkack averaging 2.2.

The Black Bears are 2-3 on the road. Maine ranks seventh in the America East with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Kellen Tynes is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.2 steals for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 14.3 points for Maine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.