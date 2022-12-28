Miguel and South Florida host Memphis

South Florida Bulls (7-6) at Memphis Tigers (10-3) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the…

South Florida Bulls (7-6) at Memphis Tigers (10-3)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Memphis Tigers after Selton Miguel scored 23 points in South Florida’s 92-73 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. Memphis is seventh in the AAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Williams averaging 4.5.

The Bulls are 1-1 in road games. South Florida averages 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Tigers and Bulls match up Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals. Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Tyler Harris is averaging 15.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulls. Miguel is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

