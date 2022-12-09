Miami takes on NC State after Wong’s 36-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (8-2, 0-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (9-1, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

NC State Wolf Pack (8-2, 0-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (9-1, 1-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays the NC State Wolf Pack after Isaiah Wong scored 36 points in Miami’s 107-105 victory over the Cornell Big Red.

The Hurricanes are 6-0 in home games. Miami ranks sixth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Wolf Pack play their first true road game after going 8-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. NC State ranks third in the ACC with 15.0 assists per game led by Terquavion Smith averaging 5.3.

The Hurricanes and Wolf Pack square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wong is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 54.2% for Miami.

Smith is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 assists and two steals. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for NC State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

